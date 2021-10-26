Buzz: Suresh Gopi to lock horns with Ram Charan?

Mega hero Ram Charan commenced the shoot of his next film in the direction of Shankar. The shoot started with an action episode and is happening in Pune. There are speculations that Fahad Faasil will play the lead antagonist in this action entertainer but the makers opted out for Malayalam star Suresh Gopi. Shankar zeroed in Suresh Gopi for the role and the actor too signed the film recently. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Jayaram, Sunil, Anjali will be playing other important roles. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are producing this untitled film. There are reports that Bollywood beauty Esha Gupta plays another important role with negative shades. Thaman started working for the film and he finalized a couple of tunes for this untitled pan-Indian project.