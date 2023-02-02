Buzz: Three Khans for two Multi-starrers?

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang and his film Pathaan is racing towards the biggest hit of Hindi cinema. Another top actor Aamir Khan decided to take a long break from work after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha. There are reports that Aamir Khan will soon work on the adaptation of Campeones and he would produce the project on Aamir Khan Productions banner. There are reports that Aamir Khan offered the film for Salman Khan. There are reports that Salman Khan will play the role of a coach in the film. If all goes well, the shoot of the film is expected to start in summer this year. Aamir Khan will be seen in an interesting role in the film.

Salman Khan also played an extended cameo in SRK’s recent film Pathaan. The latest news is that the duo will soon team up for a two-hero film. Sridhar Raghavan, the writer of Pathaan said that he is working on a script and the details would be announced at the right time. The director of the film would be finalized at a later date once the script is locked and after both the Superstars give their nod. For now, the three Khans of Bollywood are said to be ready with two multi-starrers.