Buzz: Varun Tej’s Ghani Postponed?

Mega Prince Varun Tej is ready with his boxing drama titled Ghani. The film is initially announced for December 3rd release but it was later pushed to December 24th after Balakrishna’s Akhanda is hitting the screens on December 2nd. Nani’s upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy was announced for December 24th long ago and the makers of Ghani initiated talks with the producers of Shyam Singha Roy to push the release of Nani’s product. The makers are strict on their stand and rejected the proposal. The teaser of Shyam Singha Roy too generated enough buzz on the film.

At the same time, Allu Aravind is unhappy with the move as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Varun Tej’s Ghani will release in a gap of a week. The makers of Ghani now pushed the release of the film and the new release date will be announced soon. Though they considered December 10th for the film’s release, a bunch of new announcements are made. Ghani may now release during the Republic Day weekend next year. Kiran Korrapati directed the boxing drama and Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, Nadiya and Naveen Chandra played the lead roles.