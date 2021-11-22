Exclusive: SS Rajamouli to meet Pawan Kalyan

RRR is gearing up for a record release across the globe on January 7th 2022. The ticket pricing GO in Andhra Pradesh is one of the biggest barriers for RRR and the new headache came in the form of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak. The makers of Bheemla Nayak announced that the film will stick to its release date of January 12th, 2022. This will surely turn out to be a dent for the collections of RRR and the buyers are worried about the clash.

Telugu360 has exclusively learned that SS Rajamouli is in plans to meet Pawan Kalyan personally and request him to postpone the release of Bheemla Nayak. The meeting may take place next week in Hyderabad. Before this, DVV Danayya, Dil Raju, Vamshi (UV Creations) and others are in plans to meet Trivikram and request him to postpone the release of Bheemla Nayak and make ways for RRR. Things may or may not change after the meetings. As of now, RRR, Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam are expected to release during the Sankranthi 2022 season.