MEB is now Most Eligible Blockbuster on OTT too

Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde starrer Most Eligible Bachelor, which has been released on Aha streaming platform, has emerged a blockbuster in OTT space as well.

In just two days, the film has attracted 100 million minutes of views on Aha. Directed by Bommarillu Baskar, the movie is produced by Bunny Vasu and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures.

The plot follows relationship between Harsha (Akhil Akkineni), an NRI and Vibha (Pooja Hegde), a stand-up comedian. It was released in theatres on 15 October 2021.

Murali Sharma, Aamani, Jayaprakash and Pragathi have played supporting roles in the flick. The flm has music composed by Gopi Sundar. Pradeesh Varma and Marthand K. Venkatesh are the cinematographer and editor respectively.