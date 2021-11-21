All 21 ministers resign in Rajasthan, new cabinet to be sworn in soon

In a sudden development that took everyone by surprise, all the 21 ministers in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet in Rajasthan have submitted their resignations. On Sunday morning three ministers Govind Singh Dostara, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chowdhury sent their resignation. By afternoon all the 21 ministers had sent in their resignations.

Sources say that the proposal to ask for the resignations of all the ministers was put forth by Govind Singh Dostara himself. Later, Govind Singh has been appointed the Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Raghu Sharma and Harish Chowdhury have been made incharge for the affairs in Gujarat and Punjab respectively.

According to Congress insiders, this decision has been taken to accommodate the supporters of Ashok Gehlot’s rival Sachin Pilot. According to rules, Rajasthan can have up to 30 ministers. At least 12 new faces, mostly Sachin Pilot supporters would be given the ministries.

Similarly, some MLAs who left the BSP to join the Congress would also be given the ministerial berths. Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot held a meeting with AICC Sonia Gandhi. The new cabinet would be sworn in by evening.