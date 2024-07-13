By elections results up INDIA bloc graph further up

Spread the love

The results of by elections for 13 Assembly constituencies across seven states gave a huge boost for INDIA bloc prospects at national level. While by elections were held in 13 Assembly constituencies, Congress and its allies won 10 seats. While BJP won two seats, an independent won in one Assembly segment.

In the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, grand old party won two seats, while BJP bagged one. The only other seat won by BJP in bypolls is from Madhya Pradesh. In an interesting turn, Congress won two seats in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand.

In other states Congress’ allies won, adding up to INDIA bloc’s numbers. Trinamool Congress swept bypolls by winning all the four Assembly segments in Bengal. AAP and DMK won each seat in Punjab and Tamil Nadu respectively. An independent candidate won in Bihar.

With by elections results giving a clear lead for INDIA bloc, Congress and its allies are celebrating the moment. Post Loksabha elections, Congress and its allies are in a jubilant mood for cutting PM Modi to size. By election results will further up the graph of INDIA parties at national level, as public mood appears to be clearly in favour of them.