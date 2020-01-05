Can Jagan do justice to Amaravati farmers?

Right now, the anti-Capital shifting agitation is limited to the farmers in 29 villages who sacrificed their lands for Amaravati Capital construction. The farmers, agricultural workers and their families all are protesting on the streets for continuation of their Capital there. But there are no big protests outside Amaravati even in the twin Capital districts of Guntur and Krishna. Even Vijayawada, which is a politically sensitive town in entire state, is more or less silent going by its agitational track record.

The entire focus is now on Amaravati farmers. The ruling YCP Ministers and MLAs are saying that justice would be done to these farmers. Their plots would be fully developed as per the agreements reached with them under global city project. Can the ruling party Ministers be trusted? Is it possible to do justice to farmers at this stage? Farmers’ leaders say that concrete buildings and roads came up in their lands already. Jagan Reddy has not even any plan before him to resolve the tricky issue of returning plots to farmers. Amid this, leaders of other regions are demanding Jagan now to do justice to farmers before risking Capital shifting to Visakhapatnam. Ex Mp TG Venkatesh says that they would not like Amaravati farmers to suffer in any manner. Ex MLA Vishnukumar Raju asks YCP Circar how Vizagites can be happy with Capital when thousands of farmers lose their livelihoods in Amaravati. It is posing a bigger challenge for YCP to do justice to farmers.