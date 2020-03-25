Can Megastar take up the criticism on social media?

It is quite exciting for every actor to interact with their fans and express their views on social media. But the real challenge is to take the criticism with a positive mind. One may lose their cool at a point of them because of the murky comments, posts and when stars react to these, they land into controversies. Megastar Chiranjeevi who is an undisputed king of Telugu cinema is all set for social media debut.

A section of netizens are always focused on mud-slinging on stars as they are not much bothered about their achievements. Most of our stars seem not to be bothered as they would trigger unnecessary controversies. Along with the love showered by his fans, there would be criticism and one negative comment may surely hurt the celebrities. We have to wait to see how Megastar takes up this as he is an emotional person by nature. Good luck for Megastar Chiranjeevi on his social media debut.