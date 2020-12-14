Central Govt Institutions will continue in Amaravati: Veerraju

BJP leaders are speaking in different voices from different places on the fate of Amaravati Capital City. It almost became a child’s play for them. More or less, the BJP is fishing in the troubled waters in Andhra Pradesh. GVL Narasimha Rao says the State Government has a right to shift Capital City.

Now, BJP AP President Somu Veerraju says the Capital City of AP will continue to be in Amaravati. But, he has put a condition for that, which is that the BJP would have to come to power in the State. Only the BJP can continue Amaravati as the one and only Capital City. Obviously, Veerraju’s comment means that either the BJP should retain Amaravati or Jagan Reddy may destroy Amaravati. There would be only two options left for the people of the State.

Interestingly, Veerraju made these comments at the meeting of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, a front organisation of the BJP, held in Tulluru village in Amaravati city. He went on to say that once voted to power, the BJP would create a marvellous city out of Amaravati as per the aspirations of the people. Also, the BJP would develop the farmers’ plots with Rs. 2,000 Cr. Jagan Reddy tried to give away these plots to the poor people under the free house sites programme.

Veerraju said that the Central Government Institutions would remain in Amaravati regardless of Jagan’s 3 Capitals. Obviously, as per the BJP’s line, the President would not approve of the YCP’s decision to shift the High Court to Kurnool.