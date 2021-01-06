Centre shocks Tamil Nadu government on 100 percent occupancy for theatres

The Centre has been strictly issuing guidelines about coronavirus pandemic. The theatres are asked to screen films with 50 percent occupancy following all the social distancing guidelines. Breaking the rule, the Tamil Nadu government issued 100 percent occupancy for theatres from January 11th to support the Sankranthi releases. This triggered debate all over and the Tollywood producers requested the governments of Telugu states to consider granting permission for 100 percent occupancy.

In an unexpected move, the Centre asked the government of Tamil Nadu to revoke their decision and withdraw the issued order on 100 percent occupancy. The Centre said that the government of Tamil Nadu diluted the guidelines that are issued by the Union Health Ministry. Tamil Nadu’s revenue and disaster management department passed an order on January 4th allowing 100 percent occupancy in theatres and multiplexes of the state.