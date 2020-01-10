Centre should interfere: Pawan on Capital chaos

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan demanded that the Central Government organise an all-party meeting of AP political parties to resolve the issue of Capital shifting. He reminded the Centre that it had made wide consultations with all sections of United AP before separating Telangana as a state. Now that a full-scale agitation has begun, it is time for the Modi government to interfere and prevent further Capital chaos in AP. Pawan has also demanded that the two national parties should explain their respective official party stands on the AP Capital shifting.

Pawan shared his feelings with the media in his party head office. Already, Senani has openly expressed his total support to the cause of protecting the interests and livelihoods of farmers who sacrificed their lands for Amaravati Capital City construction. He said that it was indeed a sacrifice on the part of farmers who gave their ancestral properties out of innocent trust in the government. From now on, nobody would trust any government anywhere in the country going by the breach of trust by the Jaganmohan Reddy government. Pawan Kalyan is now just demanding justice to farmers but he is planning to jump into full-scale agitation once CM Jagan officially announces Capital shifting.