Mahesh to host the special screening of Sarileru Neekevvaru

Superstar Mahesh Babu constructed a lavish theatre in his residence some time ago and he watches all the films in his residence along with his family members. He is hosting a special screening of Sarileru Neekevvaru this night for the team of the film along with selected friends. Mahesh’s family, Anil Ravipudi, Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and others will watch the film this night. Special show permissions are granted across AP and Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, Sarileru Neekevvaru screening starts at 1 AM while in Telangana the shows will start at 7 AM. Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi is carrying massive expectations and is releasing tomorrow. Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi are extremely confident about the film’s success.