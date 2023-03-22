Chances for Nani’s future film with star directors

Natural Nani is busy with back-to-back promotions for his upcoming film Dasara. As part of it Nani talks about working with Trivikram Srinivas and Rajamouli. He said that there are possible chances for Eega2 in Rajamouli’s direction.

Nani expressed his desire to work with star writer cum director Trivikram Srinivas. He also said that once Trivikram discussed a multi-starrer with him, but that was never materialized and hinted about their future collaboration soon. Trivikram is currently working with Mahesh Babu for SSMB28.

Nani is gearing up for Dasara’s release. Dasara is a rustic actioner from Nani with a never-before look of him. Srikanth Odela is debuting as director and Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing Dasara under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations.