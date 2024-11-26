x
Home > Politics

Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours

Published on November 26, 2024 by swathy

Chandrababu differs with Infosys Narayana Murthy on work hours

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu came up with a ubersmart suggestion for his employees, leaving everyone surprised. Speaking to employees on the occasion of Constitution Day, CM urged them to stop doing ‘hardwork’ and embrace ‘smart work.’

Sharing his views on the modern day work culture, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu urged his employees to focus on smart work instead of laboriously spending long hours at the workplace. He even advised them not to stay in the offices after 6 PM.

“Times have changed. Technology is adopted in all sectors. Today we need to focus on smart work. There is no use of hardwork. You should all get savvy and get things done smartly. You should not stay in the offices beyond 6 PM. Even I am trying to complete all my work before 6 PM and leave office for home,” said Chandrababu Naidu speaking to employees.

This kind of quite different talk from CM Chandrababu Naidu has surprised one and all. Chandrababu is known as a tough task master who puts in long hours in the office. Infact during his first term as CM, he was referred as Hitler by employees, for his strictness and demanding work culture.

However his latest words signify a huge change in his attitude and approach towards workplace practices.

At a time when worklife balance is debated intensely by employees in all sectors, CM Chandrababu Naidu’s words will soon create a lasting impact.

Eminent industrialist Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work week has been intensely debated with many employees differing with him. Now, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has come up with almost opposite of Narayana Murthy’s opinion on work hours, stressing on the ‘output’ at work rather than hours in the office. AP CM’s smart work advice will surely win him fans in employee world.

Dnr

