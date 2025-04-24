x
Home > Politics

Chandrababu Naidu Stands with Victims’ Families of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Published on April 24, 2025 by nymisha

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reached out to the families affected by the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He personally visited the family of Chandramouli, one of the victims who lost his life in this tragic incident.

During his visit, CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed his profound grief over the loss of two Telugu people, Chandramouli and Madhusudan who were killed in the Terror attack. He assured both families they would receive full support from the state government during this difficult time.

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for each bereaved family. This support aims to help them cope with their sudden loss.

Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the importance of national unity in the face of terrorism. He called for all Indians to stand together behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s central government during such challenging times. The Chief Minister also stressed that India needs to take decisive action against any elements that threaten the country’s peace and harmony.

While offering his condolences to all victims of the attack, Chandrababu Naidu made special mention of the two Telugu individuals Chandramouli and Madhusudan from Andhra Pradesh whose lives were cut short in this senseless act of violence by Pakistan based Terrorists.

