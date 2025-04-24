x
Home > Movie News

Prabhas Fans waiting for Raja Saab Team

Published on April 24, 2025

Prabhas Fans waiting for Raja Saab Team

There are a lot of ongoing speculations about the upcoming film of Prabhas titled Raja Saab. The film is delayed and the new release date of the film is yet to be announced. There are talks that Prabhas will take up Fauji after completing Raja Saab but it did not happen. He has done a major shoot of Fauji on a priority basis and Raja Saab is delayed further. Speculations are strong saying that Raja Saab will not release this year. The release of the teaser was delayed and delayed.

There is also a delay in the VFX work which also did not give a clarity about the release. Speculations say that the team is reworking on the VFX work as Maruthi and Prabhas were not impressed with the final output. Maruthi has been hinting that the teaser of Raja Saab will be out in the mid of May but the makers are yet to make an official announcement for the same. Prabhas has to return from Europe and he has to take the final call about the teaser of Raja Saab. Prabhas fans are worried about the too many speculations and they are waiting for an official announcement from the team. Almost 15 days of shoot of talkie apart from four songs is left for Raja Saab.

People Media Factory is producing Raja Saab. The production house has to make things official very soon.

