Indians demand Surgical Strike 3.0

India is angered over the Pahalgam terror attack, which took away lives of 27 Indians, and the mood across the nation is demanding surgical strikes once again.

The banned terror outfit The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack and Indian Government has come to a conclusion that Pakistan forces are behind this attack in Kashmir. It is reported that, two terrorists who were involved in shooting tourists at Pahalgam are Pakistanis. These revelations are leading to a widespread anger across India against the terrorists and the neighboring Paksitan which is supporting these terrorists.

In many states, general public voluntarily took out candle light marches paying tributes to the victims of Pahalgam terror attack. Irrespective of political and religious affiliations, people have been conducting these marches and other programs and demanding Indian Govt to conduct surgical strikes.

“India tried to resolve issues with Pakistan using diplomatic and peace processes. But Pakistan has always been betraying India. Pahalgam terror attack is heights of Pakistan’s hypocrisy and terror mongering. Therefore people across India are severely angered. In fact wherever we are going, people are inquiring what steps Modi Sarkar will take next. Everyone wants to teach a lesson to Pakistan and even take up surgical strikes,” said BJP senior leader Ramchandar Rao, speaking to Telugu360.com.

Ramachandar Rao added that while the nature of Indian Government’s action on Pahalgam terror attack will be devised by Armed forces, it is sure that Modi Sarkar will take retaliation against terrorists and forces behind them.

India has done surgical strikes twice in 2016 and 2019 in the past. Therefore Indians are demanding Surgical Strike 3.0 this time, to teach a lesson to terrorists and Pakistan.