Chandrababu Naidu’s Stern Message to Employees

It has been nearly a year and a half since the coalition government came to power in Andhra Pradesh. Yet, there is growing debate over whether the administration has displayed the expected drive. Adding to the concerns, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu issued a stern warning to government employees, urging them to perform their duties with sincerity.

Speaking at a pensions distribution program in Vizianagaram district, Naidu said the government’s responsibility is not only to provide welfare but also to accelerate development. He highlighted the progress at the Bhogapuram International Airport project, promising that it would be completed and inaugurated by August 2026. Alongside this, he announced plans for new industrial parks across constituencies, ensuring job creation and regional growth.

Naidu underlined that welfare schemes should uplift the poorest sections. He explained that through the P4 program, one lakh mentors would guide ten lakh underprivileged families into economic growth. The program, he said, was designed to reduce inequalities and improve living standards.

On law and order, the Chief Minister issued a strong warning that any attempt to disturb peace in the state would be dealt with firmly. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to women’s safety and freedom, stressing that protecting daughters remains a top priority.

Naidu also emphasized that the coalition government of TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP was formed only with the blessings of the people. With a “double engine government,” he declared, Andhra Pradesh would continue to progress.