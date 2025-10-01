Mithun Reddy Alleges Torture, Political Vendetta in Rajahmundry Jail

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) allege that the TDP government is targeting them with arrests and harassment, particularly in connection with the ongoing liquor scam and other cases.

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy, who was recently released on bail, has made explosive allegations about his treatment in Rajahmundry jail. Speaking to the media, he claimed that he was subjected to torture and treated “like a terrorist.” He said that he was deliberately kept in isolation, with no other inmates placed in his block. His only interactions, he alleged, were during limited family visits or three permitted phone calls to his home.

According to Mithun Reddy, surveillance cameras were installed around the clock to monitor his every move. “I don’t even know who was watching that footage,” he said, adding that he had learned it could even be accessed remotely from Vijayawada. Shockingly, he claimed that even jail officials were afraid to speak with him.

The MP accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of a long history of political vendetta. “Whenever TDP is in power, they file false cases against opponents. This is nothing new,” he said. Reddy recalled that even during his student days, the first case filed against him was under a TDP government. Rejecting the charges in the liquor scam, he maintained that the case was politically motivated. He insisted that the court’s bail order itself reflected the truth about the matter. “The government may try to intimidate us, but we will face everything legally. We are not afraid,” Reddy declared.

He added that coalition leaders gained nothing from his imprisonment except “a cruel sense of satisfaction” and that his parents were deeply hurt by the ordeal. Despite the hardships, Mithun Reddy said he drew strength from the support of YSRCP cadres and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, vowing to fight on.