Chandrababu respecting lockdown unlike YSRCP: TDP MLA

Telugu Desam Party is hitting back against YSRCP comments on Chandrababu Naidu staying at home in Hyderabad. TDP is asking why ruling party leaders are violating restrictions of COVID lockdown. TDP MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu has strongly objected to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy taking all his family members in a crowd for darshan at Tirumala Temple in total violation of the Central Government’s COVID-19 lockdown norms.

He deplored that while TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and the whole world were duly respecting the virus preventive measures, the ruling YSRCP MPs and MLAs were unabashedly putting people’s lives at risk with their irresponsible activities.

Ramanaidu asked how YV Subba Reddy could leave Hyderabad and land in Tirupati in the morning, later to go to Prakasam district in afternoon and then to go to Tadepalligudem by night. Obviously, the AP Government was applying lockdown restrictions only for the opposition leaders and common public but not the ruling YSRCP leaders. Another MP Vijayasai Reddy was always known for his continuous violations of crowd gatherings and social distancing norms.

Ramanaidu pointed out that unlike YSRCP MPs and Ministers, Chandrababu Naidu was abiding by lockdown norms and staying at his residence but continuously working from there through virtual conferences to create positive and useful awareness on the war against the Coronavirus epidemic. Instead of fighting the killer virus, the AP Government puts its focus on using even lockdown norms and guidelines to harass the Opposition leaders with false police cases. Such narrow-minded and misadministration by YSRCP had caused a spurt in virus cases in AP now while all other states were reporting lesser cases these past few days.

The TDP MLA told Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy not to tell lies but give a simple clarification whether or not his brother Hariharanadha Reddy was a business partner of Viswanatha Venkatasubrahmanyam whose firm Sanders Medicals Pvt Ltd was given order for supply of rapid testing kits. By engaging a mediator unlike Chattisgarh, the AP Government purchased the one lakh kits at a very high price resulting in Rs. 30 Cr scam. BJP AP President Kanna Lakshminarayana had given full proof towards this but Buggana was only making fake challenges to divert the attention of the public.

Ramanaidu accused CM Jaganmohan Reddy of being ruthless and heartless in not spending a single rupee out of AP State funds for preventing starvation deaths of poor workers while Rs. 6,400 Cr was distributed to his favoured contractors in a time of virus threat. The Centre had released Rs. 4,000 Cr COVID funds and Rs. 500 Cr were received by the CM Relief Fund through public donations but no effort was made to given enough cash assistance to poor workers. For the third time, the Centre was going to send essential commodities but AP was not able to distribute even dal properly to the needy poor families.