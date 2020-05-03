No democracy without freedom of media: Chandrababu

TDP has condemned rising attacks on media freedom on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day celebrations. TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that people could enjoy full benefits of a democracy only with protection of freedom of the press to fearlessly express itself on burning issues of the society.

Naidu extended his wishes on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day and appreciated the efforts by mediapersons for continuing to report in an unbiased manner despite professional constraints and political harassments. By serving as a bridge between the rulers and the people, the media had always played a crucial role in rooting out societal stigmas and superstitions and in protecting the rights of the oppressed sections of society.

Mr. Naidu recalled that a strong struggle was waged to oppose GO 938 during YSR Government and, likewise, GO 2430 issued by Jaganmohan Reddy regime was also opposed in every way possible. It was unfortunate that even then, false police cases were filed against the social media activists. The rulers should remember that the press was the fourth pillar of democracy and the TDP always stood in the forefront to support any agitation to protect the freedom of the press.

Mr. Naidu cautioned against efforts to stifle the voice of the questioning press and any criticism should be taken sportively while positive criticism should be welcome for correcting administrative gaps. The Government should at least now stop filing false cases against the media on the pretext of baseless charges.