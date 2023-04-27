Changure Bangaru Raja Teaser: Suspenseful Fun Ride

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja earlier produced a few movies in association with other producers. However, for the first time, he alone produced a movie titled Changure Bangaru Raja with Karthik Rathnam and Goldie Nissy as the lead pair. Directed by Satish Varma, the movie also features Satya and Ravi Babu.

Ravi Teja released the teaser of the movie just a while ago. The story is about how Mangaratnam, Tatarao, and Gateelu changed the life of Veerabobbili (dog). Things go smoothly for the trio until they are suspected in a murder case. Sunil added more fun to the narrative by giving voice to the dog.

Changure Bangaru Raja is a suspenseful fun ride. Satish Varma cleverly added a crime element to the comedy entertainer. In fact, that gave freshness to the movie. Krishna Saurabh scored the music for the movie and Sundar NC handle the cinematography.

The teaser makes a good impression on the movie and Ravi Teja seems to be picking winning scripts for his production ventures.