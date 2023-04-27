Buzz: Mahesh Babu unhappy with Trivikram

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are working on a film and the film completed two schedules recently. Mahesh Babu was not convinced with Trivikram’s narration right from the first day. After facing several hurdles, the film resumed shoot. An unhappy Mahesh canceled the recent schedule and he flew for a vacation. The current schedule got canceled and the team says that the shoot resumes on May 3rd. But as per the update, Mahesh is not happy with Trivikram’s work and the shoot may get delayed.

Mahesh is also not in a mood to shoot in this summer heat. Trivikram is currently reworking on the script. An action episode that was shot in the first schedule was scrapped. The discussions are going on currently. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the leading ladies and Thaman is scoring the music. The film produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations is aimed at Sankranthi 2023 release. Mahesh will have to complete the shoot of this untitled film and he will move on to SS Rajamouli’s film.