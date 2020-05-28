‘Chaotic and scary’: Yanamala on Jagan Reddy 1-year rule

Former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu lashed out at the Jaganmohan Reddy government, saying that its 1-year rule not only undermined the Constitutional institutions in Andhra Pradesh but also defied the orders of the courts.

He said that the overall socio-economic and political situation in the state turned chaotic and scary as the YCP government was giving cash through welfare programmes but taking it back from the poor people in the form of taxes and forcible collections.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu, along with former Ministers Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Ch. Ayyannapatudu and Nara Lokesh, paid tributes at NTR statue at the TDP Central Office on the occasion of 97th birthday celebrations of party founder NT Rama Rao on Thursday. It coincided with the second and final day of Digital Mahanadu conclave today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Opposition Leader in AP Council said that CM Jagan Reddy’s decisions and policies were in the nature of causing disrespect to the courts and institutions.

Mr. Chinarajappa said that the YCP has no respect for the rule of law and it was objectionable on the part of the ruling party to instruct the Director General of Police to act with bias and unilaterally in favour of their party. The State is facing serious problems because of the CM’s indifferent attitude towards the courts.

Mr. Ayyannapatrudu said that the future generations of Andhra Pradesh would lose heavily if the YCP rule continued to ignore the state development and progress. Recalling the greatness of NTR, he said that it was thanks to the party founder that many leaders like him were able to rise to higher positions in their careers.