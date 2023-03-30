Chatrapathi Teaser: Reminds the Telugu one

Advertisement

Bellamkonda Srinivas is all set to make a grand debut in Bollywood with a remake of Rajamouli- Prabhas’s Chathrapathi. The Hindi remake is directed by VV Vinayak and the makers going to release it in Bollywood with the same title. Makers released the teaser today and the film is releasing with huge expectations. The teaser hinted that the film is a high grandeur actioner.

Hindi Chanthrapathi is a duplicate version of the Telugu one. VV Vinayak has copied every scene mostly. The teaser is gripping and Bellamkonda Sreenivas with his hulk body turned out to be the apt option in Prabhas’ role. Dr Jayatilal Gada of Pen Studios is producing the film. The jaw-dropping stunts and emotional story might impress the Hindi audience too.