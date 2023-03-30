Latest update of NTR30

Young Tiger NTR has launched his next film after a break of one year. His 30th film will be directed by Koratala Siva and the grand pooja ceremony has been held recently. The film’s shoot commences tomorrow in a massive set constructed in Hyderabad. Jahnvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist. The film is a pan-Indian attempt and the makers announced that this untitled film will hit the screens next year during summer.

NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Anirudh will score the music and Koratala roped in a bunch of international technicians for the film. NTR will be seen in a stylish look in this actioner.