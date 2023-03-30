Sensational run for Ram Charan’s Orange

Orange remains as a cult classic in the career of Ram Charan. Though the film was a cost failure, Mega fans celebrate the film every year. The film had a re-release on the ocassion of Ram Charan’s birthday and the posted numbers are sensational. Mega fans celebrated the film in a grand manner in theatres. The Mega family was left delighted with the release and the box-office numbers of Orange. The film was directed by Bommarillu Baskar and is produced by Naga Babu.

Ram Charan is on a break and he will kick-start the next schedule of Game Changer very soon. This Shankar directorial is heading for release next year and it is the costliest film made in Charan’s career. Ram Charan also signed a sports drama in the direction of Buchi Babu and the shoot commences this year.