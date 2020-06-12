Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna competing for Studios

Everyone predicted that the film industry will get expanded to Vizag after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. But the film industry showed no interest to move to Vizag. Suresh Babu was the only producer who constructed a studio in Vizag. Now, several Tollywood celebrities are keen to construct studios in Vizag soon. Balakrishna submitted an application to allocate land across the outskirts of Vizag to the government of Andhra Pradesh when TDP was in power.

The file was left pending and TDP lost power after which YSRCP took charge in the state. Recently, a team of celebrities led by Chiranjeevi met AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and discussed about film development in the state. A proposal about constructing studios in Vizag to came for discussion and Chiranjeevi is also in plans to construct a studio if the government allocates land. We have to wait to see if AP Government allots land for Balakrishna who applied first or will proceed with Chiranjeevi.