YCP 151 MLAs not able to counter my uncle: MP Rammohan

Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan Naidu has strongly hit back at the Jaganmohan Reddy Government and the ruling YCP. He said all the 151 MLAs of the YCP were not able to face Atchannaidu in the Assembly debates. This is why the kidnap and arrest were made just a few days ahead of the budget session.

The MP alleged that the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been hatching a conspiracy against their family. Especially, the CM was frustrated over the strong criticism from Atchannaidu on the Government’s scams. With a vengeance, the YCP was making false cases and harassing the TDP leader.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu asked why the latest action was launched against Atchannaidu when he has already clarified about the ESI activities at a press conference. It was AP alone which bought the medicines at a lower price compared to other states in the ESI telehealth services programme. Despite this, false information was being spread.

The TDP MP further said Jagan Reddy rule has no jurisdiction over the ESI matters as it is a national level services organisation. The teleservices programme was also a national level programme.