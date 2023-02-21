Chiranjeevi as Pawan Kalyan fan?

Chiranjeevi’s next upcoming film is Bhola Shankar in Meher Ramesh’s direction, an official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. Meher Ramesh has made changes accordingly to satisfy Mega fans and one of them is, Chiranjeevi will be seen as a fan of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. This is a crazy update for the Mega fans.

Bhola Shankar team is also working on one of the blockbuster songs of Pawan Kalyan. There will be a remix version of that song and there is also a buzz that Pawan Kalyan is going to surprise mega fans in the film.

Chiranjeevi is currently shooting in specially erected sets of Bhola Shankar in one of the studios in Hyderabad. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru’s sister and Tammanaah will be the lead actress. The film may hit the screens for Dasara 2023.