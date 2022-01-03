Chiranjeevi oozes grace in energetic Saana Kastam

Makers of Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya have released the Saana Kastam single. It would be no exaggeration to say the song is going to be a must-played one in parties henceforth.

Such is the energy being oozed by the number composed by Manisharma. Grabbing all the attention are the dance moves by the Megastar and Regina Cassandra, who simply set the screen on the fire.

Everyone knows the magic Chiranjeevi weaves with his dance steps and he is back with a bang after a break. Director Koratala Siva, who knows the pulse of mass songs strikes it rich once again.

Chiranjeevi looks daper in this fast-paced number and his stylish look and performance are sure to give goosebumps to his fans when they watch the song on big screens.

Acharya is one of the much awaited films of this season since it features ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi and ‘Mega Power Star’ Ram Charan in the lead. Acharya will have a grand release across the world on February 4.

Acharya, written and directed by Koratala Siva, is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy on Matinee Entertainment, Smt Surekha Konidela is presenting the film.