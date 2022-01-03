Ticket Pricing Issue: AP Govt ‘Delay Tactics’ Continue

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has been furious against the GO 35 that is issued by the AP government to control the ticket prices in the state. The High Court asked the government to suspend the GO but the AP government has been strict on its stand. To delay this, a Committee has been formed and the government told the Court that the Affidavit will be filed based on the report that will be submitted by the Committee. The AP High Court postponed the next hearing to February 10th.

This makes it clear that the Sankranthi 2022 releases would not receive any relief about the flexible ticket pricing in the state. The AP government challenged the High Court’s decision in a Division Bench forming a Committee for the same. The Committee is expected to meet once again soon and they would submit the report to the government of Andhra Pradesh. This makes it clear that AP government is keen to delay the issue in the court. Tollywood will have to wait till the issue gets resolved in the court.