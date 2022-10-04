Chiranjeevi pats Pawan, but not Jana Sena

Megastar Chiranjeevi gave a clean chit to his younger brother Pawan Kalyan about his character. He said Pawan Kalyan is an honest person. “I know his integrity and honesty. People need such leaders,” Chiranjeevi said.

Chiranjeevi interacted with the media persons ahead of his latest film, Godfather, released in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He answered several questions related to his films, career and politics.

Chiranjeevi said that he had never strongly extended his support to Jana Sena or his brother’s politics. But, in future, if required, he might back his brother. “After all, he is my brother,” was what Chiranjeevi said.

The actor-turned-politician said that he became inactive in politics only to see if it could help his brother Pawan Kalyan to grow. “I did not want to be at another party while my younger brother is heading his own party. My silence might help him to grow,” he said.

He further said that he did not support any political party after his retirement from active politics in April 2018, when he stepped out of Rajya Sabha. He is unavailable to the Congress leaders after his retirement.

He categorically said that he would not be active in politics as speculated by some people and would concentrate more on films. “This (film) place is better and more comfortable than that (politics),” Chiranjeevi said, sending peals of laughter.

Going by this statement, Chiranjeevi is not ready to campaign for the Jana Sena in the 2024 general elections. He is also not ready to give a piece of advice to his fans ahead of the next round of general elections, either in Andhra Pradesh or in Telangana.