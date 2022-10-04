Good news for Samantha’s Fans

Top actress Samantha is away from work from the past couple of months. The actress and her team did not respond for the speculations about her health. Samantha is currently in USA and she is under recovery mode. There are talks that Samantha would get back to work this month and she would join the sets of Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi that has Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The shoot of the film is kept on hold because of Samantha. Kushi will also miss the announced release date and it is expected to have a summer 2023 release.

Samantha is done with the shoot of Yashoda and the film will hit the screens this year. Samantha will have to promote the film as it is a women-centric attempt. The actress also completed the shoot of Shaakuntalam and the film’s release is pushed to an unknown date. The Bollywood filmmakers too are waiting for the arrival of the actress and she has allocated dates for a couple of projects. On the whole, Samantha’s health delayed her shooting chart and the actress is now keen to wrap up her commitments at the earliest before taking up new projects.