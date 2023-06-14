Chiranjeevi settles the Controversy of his Next film

Megastar Chiranjeevi will soon work with Kalyan Krishna and the film is said to be a comedy entertainer. The film also features Siddhu Jonnalagadda in a crucial role. Writer Prasanna Kumar Bezawada penned the script and an official announcement about the film will be made very soon. Prasanna Kumar worked on a script and narrated it to Megastar. Meanwhile as the story’s core point leaked out, another writer who already have similar script had raised the flag. The issue reached Megastar Chiranjeevi. Before it turned out to be a controversy, Chiranjeevi made a wise move and settled it.

He called up the other writer and offered him a handsome compensation before the controversy saw light. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela will produce this project on Goldbox Entertainments and the film’s shoot will commence very soon. Trisha is paired up beside Chiranjeevi and Sree Leela is considered for Siddhu Jonnalagadda. The film is said to be an out and out laugh riot and the shooting portions are expected to be completed in quick schedules. The makers are also in plans to release this untitled comic entertainer for Sankranthi 2024.