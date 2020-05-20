Chiranjeevi to chair crucial meetings of Tollywood

The entire Tollywood came to a halt after the wave of coronavirus. The lockdown is expected to come to an end by the end of this month. All the services are restarting slowly and the last one which would resume the operations would be the film industry. Telangana government already made it clear that they would not grant permissions for the film shoots anytime soon. Tollywood producers met several times to discuss about the steps to be taken post lockdown and about resuming the film shoots.

Megastar Chiranjeevi will chair a series of meetings with leading and experienced filmmakers of Telugu cinema starting from tomorrow. The major point of discussion would be about the strict measures to be taken on the film sets once the shoots get resumed. The filmmakers will also discuss about the requests that should be placed before the Chief Ministers of Telugu states. A structure is to be followed about releasing the films as there are several projects waiting for release. The discussion on the exact time of reopening the theatres too will happen in this meeting.

Chiranjeevi will also have a discussion about having a slash in the pay cuts and how to support producers in this tough time. Tollywood producers are expecting to resume the shoots of films from July. A memorandum will be submitted to Telangana Chief Minister KCR soon after the meetings get completed.