Chiranjeevi to pool out more funds for CCC?

Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) has been doing an exceptional job in serving the daily wage film workers of Telugu cinema. Megastar Chiranjeevi is leading the team and is personally monitoring to help over 14,000 workers of Telugu cinema. All the basic essentials are delivered to their doorstep through special teams. Meher Ramesh is co-ordinating with them on a regular basis. With April completing, CCC will now have to repeat the process again for the month of May.

CCC would land in crisis if the shootings don’t resume from June. As per the current situations, it would take three months more to start the shoots of Telugu films. All these 14,000 employees may not get work during the initial days after the shootings start. Chiranjeevi along with industry biggies are already holding talks on how to support the daily wage workers in the coming months. Their lives would be left devastated if they are left jobless for more months.

Chiranjeevi is also in plans to pool out money to stand as a support for the film workers. He is also in talks to requests the Chief Ministers of Telugu states to support the film workers. A better clarity on this is expected soon.