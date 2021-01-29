Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Teaser: Megastar is Back

Megastar Chiranjeevi is teaming up for the first time with Koratala Siva and the film is titled Acharya. As expected, the film will be a social drama that bets on action. Around 60 percent of the film’s shoot is completed and Chiranjeevi is keen to complete the entire shoot of the film before March. Ram Charan essays a powerful and crucial role in Acharya. The makers today released the teaser of the film which is a thrilling ride for the Tollywood audience.

Chiranjeevi is back into action and reminds his fans about his vintage looks. The teaser starts with the voice-over of Ram Charan explaining about a man who stands against all the odds for the people of a village who are in deep troubles. Megastar’s looks and styling is taken enough care of and it is clearly visible in the teaser in every frame. Manisharma’s background score looks terrific and the teaser is a perfect treat for the fans and the audience. The visuals are stunning. Koratala Siva hints that he is back with one more powerful film.

Kajal is the leading lady and Pooja Hegde is paired up beside Ram Charan. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and the film releases on May 7th.