Jagan Govt humiliates Ramesh all through elections

The joy that he could finally get the Supreme Court green signal for the panchayat elections is certainly short-lived for State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar. At every available opportunity, the Jagan Reddy Government has been humiliating and harassing him deliberately and with a definite purpose to demoralise him.

In the latest instance, Ramesh asked the Government for appointing senior IAS officer Ravi Chandra as the new Secretary for the SEC. There was no immediate answer from the administration. But soon, the Government issued orders and appointed Ravi Chandra as the Secretary of the Coronavirus vaccination programme. The objective was clear how the Jagan regime took its sweet revenge. It was citing vaccination that the Government refused to hold the election but the SEC cited elections in different States for going ahead with the panchayat polls.

On top of it all, the Government did not give the Secretary to the SEC till the last minute. As per the court orders to cooperate in the election process, the Government sent a list of three officers to the SEC who did not select any from it. Those three were Vijay Kumar, Raja Babu and Kanna Babu. But the SEC asked for Ravi Chandra services. Disregarding this, the Government just appointed Kanna Babu as the SEC Secretary.

The question is what Ramesh will do if Kanna Babu too will behave oddly and not cooperate.