Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Release Date Announced

Its raining release dates for Tollywood. The release dates for the next six months are announced and now all the Tollywood biggies are locking the release dates of their projects. Superstar Mahesh Babu commenced the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata in UAE recently and the film is directed by Parasuram. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata announced that the film will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022. The shooting portions of the film are expected to be completed by August this year.

Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and the makers are yet to announce the details of the other cast. Thaman composes the music and Madhie is the cinematographer. Mahesh sports a new and different look in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus are the producers. Mahesh scored a solid blockbuster for Sankranthi 2020 with Sarileru Neekevvaru and the actor aimed one more Sankranthi release through Sarkaru Vaari Paata.