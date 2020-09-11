‘Chiranjeevi’s CM post’ caste agenda of BJP Veerraju: Dalit ex MP

Congress Dalit leader and Ex MP Harsha Kumar has been known for his crusade against the Jaganmohan Reddy government on atrocities. Now, he launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Jana Sena Party. Harsha Kumar accused these parties of starting a vicious political game based on caste and religious lines. Interestingly, both the top leaders of these parties belong to Kapu caste.

Harsha Kumar accused BJP AP President Somu Veerraju of having an undoubted caste itching. The Ex MP said that Veerraju was acting like a Hanuman for the Chiranjeevi family. Veerraju was bent on making Chiranjeevi the chief minister of the state. It was all a big caste conspiracy between the Jana Sena Party and the BJP AP leader.

Harsha Kumar said that with an ulterior motive, the Jana Sena and the BJP have started the Kapu community in Godavari districts on the issue of chariot burning at Antarvedi. It was all because this temple falls under the Razole SC assembly constituency, the only MLA seat won by Jana Sena. But now Jana Sena and Veerraju were targetting the Razole Dalit MLA taking advantage of the Antarvedi torching incident.

Mr Harsha Kumar questioned why Veerraju and Pawan Kalyan didn’t fight and get CBI inquiry ordered into the Rajanagaram Dalit youth tonsure incident. This was enough to say how Veerraju and Jana Sena were indulging in a strange mix of caste and religious political game.