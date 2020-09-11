Tarak and Charan’s silence worrying top filmmakers

The coronavirus outbreak brought a halt to all the film shoots and other film-related works. The big-budget projects are the most impacted as there are no situations favorable to commence the shoot soon because of the huge spread of coronavirus in the country. The entire Tollywood is eagerly waiting to see when would RRR resume the shoot. The lead actors NTR, Ram Charan are in talks for a bunch of projects and several filmmakers are waiting to see when they would be relieved from the work of RRR.

Ram Charan has been signed in for a crucial role in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. Koratala Siva is yet to get a clarity about the arrival of Charan and the film’s release date is announced for summer next year. Trivikram is waiting for NTR and the project got announced early this year. He penned a couple of scripts in this while and he even narrated one of the scripts to Mahesh Babu. He is waiting for Tarak to give clarity about RRR shoot so that he can take a call about his next. But these filmmakers are left in shock because of the silence of NTR, Charan.

The top actors never asked Rajamouli about the update on RRR. Though they are feeling the pressure from the filmmakers for their next, the top actors are just waiting to hear from Rajamouli instead of asking him about the plan of RRR. Though they have immense respect for Rajamouli, its high time to discuss their plans so that as there are several filmmakers waiting for Charan and Tarak.