Chiru’s MSG trailer breaks all time records

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s charm, swag and style have been full-on display in the recently released Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu trailer. The promotional material for the film has been highlighting the vintage swaggy and stylish look of the legend taking Telugu Cinema lovers back to his vintage days in a fresh and new avatar.

The trailer has crossed 25 Million+ views in 24 hours and it has broken all Time records for any senior hero film. The record breaking response further cements the film’s position to be the biggest and most anticipated release of Sankranti festival, this year.

Chiranjeevi’s comic timing, action moments and his interaction with Victory Venkatesh have been highlights of the trailer. Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi has promised to deliver Chiru’s best look and best entertainer in recent times and trailer showcases that he is delivering on that promise big time.

Nayanthara as leading lady has added a layer of beauty with her presence in the film. Bheems Ceciroleo music and back ground score have added more layers to the already most anticipated film. Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the Sankranti release on a lavish scale. MSG is releasing on 12th January.