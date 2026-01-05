x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chiru’s MSG trailer breaks all time records

Published on January 5, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chiru’s MSG trailer breaks all time records
image
January 7th: Big Day for Sankranthi Releases
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Actress Sakshi Vaidya
image
Sharwa and Sree Vishnu scenes will bring house down – Anil Sunkara
image
Vaare Vaa Vaare Vaa from Lenin Delivers a Soulful Musical High

Chiru’s MSG trailer breaks all time records

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s charm, swag and style have been full-on display in the recently released Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu trailer. The promotional material for the film has been highlighting the vintage swaggy and stylish look of the legend taking Telugu Cinema lovers back to his vintage days in a fresh and new avatar.

The trailer has crossed 25 Million+ views in 24 hours and it has broken all Time records for any senior hero film. The record breaking response further cements the film’s position to be the biggest and most anticipated release of Sankranti festival, this year.

Chiranjeevi’s comic timing, action moments and his interaction with Victory Venkatesh have been highlights of the trailer. Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi has promised to deliver Chiru’s best look and best entertainer in recent times and trailer showcases that he is delivering on that promise big time.

Nayanthara as leading lady has added a layer of beauty with her presence in the film. Bheems Ceciroleo music and back ground score have added more layers to the already most anticipated film. Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela are producing the Sankranti release on a lavish scale. MSG is releasing on 12th January.

Previous January 7th: Big Day for Sankranthi Releases
else

TRENDING

image
Chiru’s MSG trailer breaks all time records
image
January 7th: Big Day for Sankranthi Releases
image
Sharwa and Sree Vishnu scenes will bring house down – Anil Sunkara

Latest

image
Chiru’s MSG trailer breaks all time records
image
January 7th: Big Day for Sankranthi Releases
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Actress Sakshi Vaidya
image
Sharwa and Sree Vishnu scenes will bring house down – Anil Sunkara
image
Vaare Vaa Vaare Vaa from Lenin Delivers a Soulful Musical High

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Relief for Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case
image
AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation
image
Harish Rao Denies Krishna Water Deal Allegations, Hits Back at Congress

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy