Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
January 7th: Big Day for Sankranthi Releases

Published on January 5, 2026 by sankar

January 7th: Big Day for Sankranthi Releases

Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari are in the Sankranthi 2026 race. Among these films, the trailers of Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are released and are trending. January 7th marks an important day for Sankranthi releases. The trailers of Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju will release at 4 PM and 6 PM respectively.

A grand pre-release event of Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu in the presence of Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will take place on the evening of January 7th in Hyderabad. The team of Raja Saab too has planned an event of the film on the set of the film in Hyderabad. Except for Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari, the happenings of all the other films will take place on January 7th. It would be a great day for the film lovers as there would be a lot of updates, trailers and the speeches of celebrities. All the Sankranthi releases are carrying good expectations and the business deals of all the films are closed.

