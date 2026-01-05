January 7th: Big Day for Sankranthi Releases

Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari are in the Sankranthi 2026 race. Among these films, the trailers of Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are released and are trending. January 7th marks an important day for Sankranthi releases. The trailers of Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju will release at 4 PM and 6 PM respectively.

A grand pre-release event of Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu in the presence of Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will take place on the evening of January 7th in Hyderabad. The team of Raja Saab too has planned an event of the film on the set of the film in Hyderabad. Except for Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari, the happenings of all the other films will take place on January 7th. It would be a great day for the film lovers as there would be a lot of updates, trailers and the speeches of celebrities. All the Sankranthi releases are carrying good expectations and the business deals of all the films are closed.