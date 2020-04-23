Cinema heroines stopped shooting but not Roja: TDP

YSRCP Roja is continuing to face comments for her flower show in violation of Corona lockdown. Now, TDP Mahila President and former MLA Vangalapudi Anitha expressed concern that while poor DWCRA women were suffering under the impact of Coronavirus lockdown, YSRCP leaders like RK Roja were behaving irresponsibly by mobilising crowds in violation of social distancing.

Ms. Anitha sarcastically said that all cinema heroines were confining themselves without film shootings while MLA Roja was enjoying herself making rural women come out on the streets to give her a rousing welcome with flowers. Anitha accused Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy of cheating DWCRA women by planting kisses on their faces during his pre-election ‘Padayatra’ but not seeing their faces at all after coming to power. Jagan promised to give interest-free loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh loans of DWCRA women but now it is limited to only Rs 3 lakh loans. The Government played a trick and made most DWCRA groups ineligible for zero interest loans by offering additional loans to make each group’s loans cross Rs. 3 lakh norm.

Ms. Anitha asked why the YSRCP leaders were not talking about their poll promise of waiving thousands of crores loans for DWCRA women. The first phase of loan waiver was not implemented though 11 months have passed since YSRCP came to power. The Government should give interest waiver for all DWCRA groups for 3 months period to coincide with the RBI moratorium guidelines.