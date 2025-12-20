x
Home > Movie News

Clean Andhra Begins With People: Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Collective Responsibility

Published on December 20, 2025 by Sanyogita

Clean Andhra Begins With People: Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Collective Responsibility

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that government programmes can succeed only when people take ownership of them. Speaking at the Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra programme in Tallapalem during his Anakapalli district tour, he said lasting change is possible only through public participation, not government action alone.

He said the coalition government has brought visible improvements within a year of coming to power. Cleanliness and public health, he noted, must become people’s movements. The state is promoting reuse and recycling, paying citizens for dry waste, and converting garbage into useful resources. Sanitation workers are being honoured for their service, and the goal is to make Andhra Pradesh a plastic free state by June next year. Plastic use has already been stopped in government offices.

Chandrababu Naidu said 8.6 million tonnes of old waste left by the previous government have been cleared. Recycling units and waste to energy plants are being set up, with six more power plants planned. He directed officials to ensure that no garbage is seen on roads by January 26. Door to door waste collection is being strengthened in towns, while households are encouraged to make compost at home. The government aims to support composting in both urban and rural homes and promote kitchen gardens to improve health and reduce expenses.

On development, he said Anakapalli district is moving fast, with 46 industries coming up across multiple locations. Araku coffee has earned global recognition, fetching premium prices and selling out quickly online. He also urged farmers to focus on organic jaggery, which has strong export potential.

The Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam is emerging as a centre for data, AI, yoga, and industry. He criticised repeated legal hurdles to development but said no force can stop Andhra Pradesh’s progress. Concluding his speech, Chandrababu Naidu said rebuilding the state is a shared responsibility, and only collective effort can create a clean and healthy Andhra Pradesh.

