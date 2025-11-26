x
CM Chandrababu Launches Major Road Safety Initiative in Andhra Pradesh

Published on November 26, 2025 by Sanyogita

CM Chandrababu Launches Major Road Safety Initiative in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has launched a major road safety initiative to curb the rising number of accidents in Andhra Pradesh. In a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, he directed officials to conduct third-party audits for every accident to clearly identify whether the fault lies with the driver, the vehicle or road engineering. He expressed concern over the 15,462 accidents and 6,433 deaths reported this year and urged immediate corrective measures.

The Chief Minister instructed departments to fix all black spots, install crash barriers and strengthen road markings. He ordered the installation of CCTV cameras every half kilometre on national and state highways, with all systems connected to RTGS for real-time monitoring. Vehicles will be seized if drivers continue to overspeed even after warnings. Officials informed him that 134 illegally modified sleeper buses were already seized and that school buses are being regularly inspected.

Chandrababu Naidu also directed the quick completion of advanced driver training centres and the integration of 108 ambulances with National Highway emergency services to improve response time during accidents. He emphasised wide public awareness campaigns and encouraged celebrities and public representatives to promote responsible driving.

The Chief Minister announced that the state will observe a dedicated Road Safety Programme every third Sunday of November, reaffirming the government’s commitment to making Andhra Pradesh’s roads safer for all.

