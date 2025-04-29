CM Chandrababu Promises Legal Status for Amaravati as AP’s Sole Capital

Amaravati farmers revealed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has promised to bring legislation in Parliament declaring Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh. The farmers disclosed this after a special meeting with the CM at his Undavalli residence.

The farmers shared that CM Chandrababu Naidu agreed to look into the possibility of amending the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act through Parliament to provide legal status to Amaravati as the state capital. When farmers suggested that Prime Minister Modi would listen to him since TDP is a key NDA ally, Naidu reportedly responded that they would achieve everything amicably.

The Chief Minister extended a heartfelt invitation to all farmers who contributed their lands for Amaravati to attend the capital resumption ceremony with their families. During the meeting, he specifically interacted with women farmers, addressed their concerns, and cleared their doubts.

When several farmers brought to his attention that banks were not providing loans against their returnable plots, the CM promised to speak with banking officials to resolve the issue. He also mentioned that he is building his own house in Amaravati to show solidarity with capital region residents.

“Farmers who contributed land through pooling will face no injustice. I’m planning to extend land pooling to more villages adjacent to Amaravati for further development,” Naidu reportedly told the farmers, providing them reassurance about their future.

When farmers raised concerns about additional land acquisition in villages adjacent to the capital, Naidu explained that for Amaravati to develop like Hyderabad metropolis, expansion is necessary. He reminded them that when 5,000 acres were acquired for Shamshabad airport, some questioned the large area, but ultimately land values increased, benefiting farmers.

The CM outlined plans for an international airport and cricket stadiums in Amaravati that would require additional land. “We’ll complete all infrastructure development and hand over your plots within two years,” he promised, assuring comprehensive support to the farmers.

“Just as you fought for Amaravati, don’t relax now. You should become stakeholders in this construction process and be involved in every aspect of development,” Chandrababu Naidu encouraged the farmers, who expressed satisfaction with his vision.

When requested to build a memorial for farmers who lost their lives during the capital movement, Naidu promised to establish a museum documenting everything from the Satavahana period to the Amaravati movement. He also committed to issuing house site pattas to those currently living in capital region villages without proper documentation.

The Chief Minister also mentioned plans for three to four new bridges across the Krishna River and development of inner and outer ring roads in the future to enhance connectivity in the capital region.