CM Chandrababu's decision puzzles YS Jagan

CM Chandrababu’s decision puzzles YS Jagan

CM Chandrababu's decision puzzles YS Jagan

Springing up a big surprise, AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu has decided to, not contest in the undivided Vishakapatnam Local Bodies MLC elections. This makes YSRCP candidate, senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana’s election as MLC, a mere formality.

According to the present available strength in undivided Vishakapatnam Local Bodies, there are about 841votes. Among them, YSRCP has a strength of 615 and TDP-BJP-Janasena alliance about 215 votes. 11 Local bodies positions are vacant. So, it will be a herculean task for TDP-led alliance to win the election, even if it uses all its might. But as it is the first major election after General Election, has its own significance for both ruling and opposition parties.

Sensing its importance, YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy has chosen senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana. As Botsa is financially strong and has contacts across parties, YS Jagan thought that he will pull off a victory, even if CM Chandrababu Naidu Government employs all its resources. But creating an anti-climax, Chandrababu Naidu has puzzled everyone.

YSRCP is publicising CM Chandrababu Naidu’s move as a decision taken out of fear of defeat. On the other side, TDP is presenting it as a statesmanship respecting democracy.

“In politics values are more powerful than power. As we do not have enough strength, respecting democratic practices, CM Chandrababu Naidu has decided to stay out of contest,” said AP TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao, explaining the decision.

Also Read : TDP Quits MLC Race

But there appears to be more in this decision than meets the eye. No ruling Government stays away from fight, when it has all resources at its disposal. In these days of immoral politics, it would not have been difficult for TDP to lure the local bodies representatives to its fold, given the falling graph of YSRCP. Inspite, TDP chief decided to give it a miss.

Keeping in view the track record of CM Chandrababu Naidu, he does not take decisions in a hurry. If he takes a decision, there will be long term consequences of it. There were many instances when his own party men did not understand his decisions and differed, but got to know about their merit only at a later point of time.

A section of political analysts opine that by ensuirng Botsa Satyanarayana elected unopposed, Chandrababu Naidu may be focusing on winning the loyalty of YS Jagan’s trusted aide and create a new power centre in YSRCP. This will weaken YS Jagan in the long run, effectively giving TDP a clear edge in AP politics.

Whatever may be CM Chandrababu Naidu’s calculations, his decision to stay out of MLC contest, has puzzled everyone including his bete noir former CM YS Jagan.

Dnr

